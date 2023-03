Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, March 25 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

This special celebrates legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach. It features archival performances by the artists who made Bacharach’s music famous including B.J. Thomas (“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”), Dionne Warwick (“Walk On By,”) The Carpenters (“Close to You”) and many more.