Jun 1, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Burnsville Man Drowns in Little Emily Lake in Crow Wing County

For the second time in a month, a person has drowned in Little Emily Lake in Crow Wing County.

The drowning was reported just a little after noon on Saturday near the Little Emily Lake Park swimming area. The Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Cody Kent of Burnsville went underwater while swimming in the lake and did not resurface.

Witnesses reported that Kent had swam out into the lake before disappearing beneath the water. A friend of Kent was able to locate him underwater, and Kent was subsequently removed from the water.

On May 12, 19-year-old Cameron Walker of Red Wing died when the paddle boat he was on capsized and he didn’t make it to shore.

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