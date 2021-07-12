Lakeland PBS

Burning Restrictions Expand in Northern Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Jul. 12 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is activating additional burning restrictions beginning 12:01 AM Tuesday, July 13 for the eastern portion of Roseau County and all of Beltrami, Cook, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and St. Louis counties, within state jurisdiction. The burning restrictions already in place will remain in effect for Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties.

According to a release from the DNR, in the areas affected by the restrictions, no campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, or backcountry camping on all lands. Campfires are allowed only in an established fire ring associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort. No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits (check with your municipality for any restrictions within city limits). Also, burning permits will not be issued for brush or yard waste, nor will existing permits be activated.

The burning restrictions will remain in effect until terminated by the DNR commissioner when weather and environmental conditions indicate a significant reduction in fire danger. Tribal nations regulate open burning for their communities.

The burning restrictions mean campfires are not allowed for dispersed campers at 40 state forests, and backcountry campfires are not allowed at 26 state parks and recreation areas – even if the backcountry campsite has a fire ring. Camping stoves are permitted. Listing of state forests and state parks under burning restrictions.

To date, wildfires have burned 34,106 acres in Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

