Burning Restrictions Begin Central & Southern Minnesota

With warm temperatures, little to no snow and dry vegetation, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will start spring burning restrictions for southern and central Minnesota. As conditions for wildfires increase, exposed dead grass and brush can light easily and burn quickly, especially in windy conditions.

During spring restrictions, the state will not give out burning permits for burning brush or yard waste. Debris burning is especially dangerous in April and May when most wildfires occur in Minnesota. Residents are encouraged to use alternatives to burning such as composting or hauling brush to a collection site.

“We anticipate that north-central Minnesota restrictions will start Monday, April 3, and the rest of the state will follow.” said Linda Gormanson, DNR burn permit coordinator.

The restrictions usually last four to six weeks until sufficient green growth occurs. These spring restrictions have resulted in a dramatic decrease in the number and size of fires the DNR responds to each year.

Burning restrictions do not apply to campfires, they are still allowed. Clear an area around the campfire, watch it continuously and make sure it is out cold to the touch before leaving.