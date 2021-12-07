Burglary Reported Near Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The suspects stole jewelry and old silver coins. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 11:18 AM on Monday, December 6 of a burglary in progress near a residence off 188th Street, approximately two miles south of Little Falls in Little Falls Township.

When deputies arrived, they met with the owner who was returning home. The homeowner said the suspected vehicle was a white cargo van, possibly a late 2000 model.

According to the release, the back of the vehicle was described as having a box style with two doors in the rear that opened outward. Two male occupants were seen in the vehicle.

The vehicle then left the scene at a high rate of speed.

Deputies learned that forced entry was used on the interior door of the residence. If anyone has information regarding the burglary, they are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today