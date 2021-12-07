Lakeland PBS

Burglary Reported Near Little Falls

Nick UrsiniDec. 7 2021

The suspects stole jewelry and old silver coins. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 11:18 AM on Monday, December 6 of a burglary in progress near a residence off 188th Street, approximately two miles south of Little Falls in Little Falls Township.

When deputies arrived, they met with the owner who was returning home. The homeowner said the suspected vehicle was a white cargo van, possibly a late 2000 model.

According to the release, the back of the vehicle was described as having a box style with two doors in the rear that opened outward. Two male occupants were seen in the vehicle.

The vehicle then left the scene at a high rate of speed.

Deputies learned that forced entry was used on the interior door of the residence. If anyone has information regarding the burglary, they are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

