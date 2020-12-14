Burglary Reported in Wadena County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Friday, December 11th, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report on the northern end of Wadena County.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office several items were stolen:

Portable fish house

Fishing poles

Fish/depth finders

Tools

Many other items

The property owner had trail cameras on the property and obtained photographs of the suspects which appear to be two males, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today