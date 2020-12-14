Burglary Reported in Wadena County
On Friday, December 11th, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report on the northern end of Wadena County.
According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office several items were stolen:
- Portable fish house
- Fishing poles
- Fish/depth finders
- Tools
- Many other items
The property owner had trail cameras on the property and obtained photographs of the suspects which appear to be two males, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600.
