Burglary Reported at Business in Sobieski

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 28 2020

On Thursday, February 27th at approximately 7:42 a.m., the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at Kaiser Iron & Auto, located on Cable Road in Sobieski, MN.

According to the report, the suspect made entry through the back window into the business between Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. to Thursday around 7:15 a.m. During the initial investigation, two to three catalytic converters were reported stolen, but the case is still under investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding the burglary call the sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233.

