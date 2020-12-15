Lakeland PBS

Burglary Reported at Business in Morrison County

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 15 2020

At about 7:55 a.m. on Dec. 14, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a business burglary at Elmdale Creamery, which is located off of Highway 238 in Elmdale, MN.

Between 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 and 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, the suspects entered into the building through the back door. According to the initial investigation, cash was reported stolen from the register.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help if anyone witnessed any suspicious activity at the business during the times frame stated above.

This case is still under investigation.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

