Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Bemidji Police Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect

Burglary at Morrison County Bar and Grill Under Investigation

Lakeland News — Oct. 25 2022

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another burglary in the county.

Sometime overnight on Oct. 23, a suspect or suspects entered the Stone Hill Bar & Grill near Randall and stole the business’s safe, cash from the pull tab machine, and a small toolbox.

Sheriff Shawn Larson says in the past week, his office has seen an increase in thefts around the Upsala and Royalton areas, and he’s asking residents to lock up vehicles and property and to keep valuables out of plain sight.

Anyone with any information on the Stone Hill burglary or any recent thefts should call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Public Warned About Burglaries, Thefts in SE Crow Wing County

Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls

Two Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Buckman in Morrison County

Forestry Field Day Held in Randall to Inform Private Landowners

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.