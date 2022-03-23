Lakeland PBS

Burglaries at Insurance Business, City Hall in Morrison Co. Under Investigation

Emma HudziakMar. 23 2022

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two burglaries that took place in the county this past Monday and Tuesday.

The burglaries took place at Johnson Insurance on Museum Boulevard in Upsala and at Swanville City Hall, located on DeGraff Avenue. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they happened between the evening of March 21 and at 7:30 AM on March 22.

In Upsala, a suspect entered Johnson Insurance through a window on the northwest side of the building. They stole a large amount of cash, along with several quarters.

In Swanville, the suspect entered City Hall through the back door on the east side of the building. A small amount of cash was reported stolen.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a white Jeep hatchback was reported near Johnson Insurance at around 10 PM on March 21. The model of the vehicle is unknown. The Sheriff’s Office is currently looking to speak with the driver of this vehicle for more information on the burglaries.

Anyone with any information on these burglaries is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

By — Emma Hudziak

