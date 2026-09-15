Sep 14, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bureau of Indian Affairs Resuming Operations of Red Lake Family Services After Raid

red lake child welfare building law enforcement

Screenshot: Lakeland News

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is resuming immediate operations of family and children services on the Red Lake Nation.

A press release says BIA staff are in place to immediately support the transition and ensure continuity of services. The BIA announced the news following a federal law enforcement raid at the Ombindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog Child Welfare building in Red Lake on Sep. 10.

In a statement sent to Lakeland News on Friday, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Matthew Vogel confirmed the FBI and BCA executed a search warrant at that facility and that no arrests were made.

Within the last day, Red Lake Nation issued a statement on the situation, with Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. saying, “The safety and well-being of Red Lake’s children and families has always been and will always remain the Nation’s highest priority. We are cooperating with federal authorities and will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure our children and families continue to be protected and served throughout this process.”

Red Lake officials say they will provide an update as soon as additional information becomes available that can be appropriately shared with the public.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

minnesota military & veterans museum outdoor exhibit

09-14-2026

News

Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum Welcomes Visitors at New Campus

police lights search magnifying glass investigation thumbnail

09-14-2026

News

Death of Person Found in Yard in Rural Cass Lake Under Investigation

keith ellison sanford health bemidji thumbnail

09-14-2026

News

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison Visits Sanford Health Bemidji

zebra mussels starry stonewort ais sqk

09-14-2026

News

Aquatic Invasive Species Confirmed in Lakes Near Bena, City of Cass Lake