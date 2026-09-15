Bureau of Indian Affairs Resuming Operations of Red Lake Family Services After Raid

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is resuming immediate operations of family and children services on the Red Lake Nation.

A press release says BIA staff are in place to immediately support the transition and ensure continuity of services. The BIA announced the news following a federal law enforcement raid at the Ombindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog Child Welfare building in Red Lake on Sep. 10.

In a statement sent to Lakeland News on Friday, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Matthew Vogel confirmed the FBI and BCA executed a search warrant at that facility and that no arrests were made.

Within the last day, Red Lake Nation issued a statement on the situation, with Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. saying, “The safety and well-being of Red Lake’s children and families has always been and will always remain the Nation’s highest priority. We are cooperating with federal authorities and will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure our children and families continue to be protected and served throughout this process.”

Red Lake officials say they will provide an update as soon as additional information becomes available that can be appropriately shared with the public.