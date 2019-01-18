Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bundle Up For Bitter Cold At Hockey Day

Josh Peterson
Jan. 18 2019
Leave a Comment

The stage is set and the finishing touches are now complete as Hockey Day Minnesota begins its three-day celebration in the state of hockey. But while the coldest days of winter are expected to coincide with Hockey Day, event organizers were prepared to not let Mother Nature put this event on ice.

Throughout the week, hockey players of all ages have been hitting the ice and testing the elements. For coaches preparing their teams, they say the elements add to the excitement in the way hockey used to be played.

While the players keep warm, fans will have to be proactive and make sure they are prepared for the elements and prevent frostbite. Hockey fans at the site will need to be creative when keeping warm and take advantage of the warming tents, food vendors and the fire pits to fend off the cold.

But as Minnesotans, we embrace this time of year and honor the traditions of our great outdoors whether its 72 and sunny, or -20.

Once Bemidji’s Hockey Day is complete, it will be one for the history books, noting not only the weather, but how we all braved the cold outdoors.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Hemp Sees High Interest From Minnesota Farmers, City Leaders

Park & Ride Option Offered For Hockey Day Events

Scientists: Minnesota Is Among Fastest Warming States In U.S.

Downtown Bemidji Gets Into Hockey Day Frenzy

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Golden Apple: Cass Lake Bena MS Explores With Winter Culture Club

Grab your snow pants and winter boots! The students of Cass Lake-Bena Middle school are heading out to see all that Mother Nature has to offer.
Posted on Jan. 18 2019

Latest Stories

Golden Apple: Cass Lake Bena MS Explores With Winter Culture Club

Posted on Jan. 18 2019

Donations Will Go To Brainerd Restoration If Historic Water Tower Can't Be Restored

Posted on Jan. 17 2019

Official "OK" Given At Jaycees Fishing Extravaganza Ice Check

Posted on Jan. 17 2019

$1.5 Million Grant Will Help Increase Quality Child Care For Greater Minnesota

Posted on Jan. 17 2019

Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center Provides Safe Custody Exchanges And Visitations

Posted on Jan. 17 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.