Bundle Up For Bitter Cold At Hockey Day

The stage is set and the finishing touches are now complete as Hockey Day Minnesota begins its three-day celebration in the state of hockey. But while the coldest days of winter are expected to coincide with Hockey Day, event organizers were prepared to not let Mother Nature put this event on ice.

Throughout the week, hockey players of all ages have been hitting the ice and testing the elements. For coaches preparing their teams, they say the elements add to the excitement in the way hockey used to be played.

While the players keep warm, fans will have to be proactive and make sure they are prepared for the elements and prevent frostbite. Hockey fans at the site will need to be creative when keeping warm and take advantage of the warming tents, food vendors and the fire pits to fend off the cold.

But as Minnesotans, we embrace this time of year and honor the traditions of our great outdoors whether its 72 and sunny, or -20.

Once Bemidji’s Hockey Day is complete, it will be one for the history books, noting not only the weather, but how we all braved the cold outdoors.