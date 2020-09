Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

September 15 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Across Texas an unstoppable construction boom drives urban sprawl and luxury high-rises. Its dirty secret: abuse of immigrant labor. The film captures a turning point as a movement forms to fight widespread construction industry injustices. A story of courage, resilience and community, the film reveals shocking truths about the hardworking immigrants who build the American Dream.