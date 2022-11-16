Building Corp. Fined for Violations at Staples Construction Site

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Sauk Rapids-based building corporation has been fined $11,000 by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for violations at a residential development construction site near Staples.

According to an MPCA enforcement investigation, Alliance Building Corporation failed to install measures required to stabilize soil, prevent erosion, and contain sediment at the Cardinal Pines II construction project near Staples. Those construction stormwater violations can lead to excess sediment and other pollutants leaving a construction site and negatively impact area wetlands, streams, or rivers.

In addition to paying an $11,000 civil penalty, Alliance Building Corporation also completed a series of corrective actions, including:

stabilizing exposed areas of soil within the construction zone

installing strategies to minimize erosion and sediment runoff, including construction vehicles tracking soil from the site

conducting site inspections and keeping required records

The MPCA has cited Alliance for similar violations at various locations five other times since 2014.

