Building Considered Total Loss After Menahga Industrial Park Fire

No one was injured, but a car salvage yard building is considered a total loss after a fire broke out in the Menahga Industrial Park last Tuesday.

According to a Menahga Police Department Facebook post, law enforcement and the fire department was dispatched for a structure fire at Schaefer Auto at 9:20 PM. It is unclear who contacted law enforcement, as all employees had left for the day around 6:00 pm. First responders found the building fully engulfed in flames.

50 firefighters responded to the scene, according to a Facebook post on the Menahga Fire Department page. The Wadena County Highway Department supplied a tanker truck to put out the fire.



Crews remained on the scene to battle the blaze for four hours. All law enforcement had been cleared by about 1:30 AM.



“We would like to say thank you to the Park Rapids, Wolf Lake and Sebeka Fire Departments for your assistance last night. If it wasn’t for your help we would still be battling this fire,” said a Facebook post on the Menahga Fire Department’s page. “Thank you to the Menahga First Responders and Tri County Ambulance for being on standby to make sure all of the firefighters were safe and providing us with water.”

The fire was contained to the shop and office area and no other storage buildings were damaged. The building is considered to be a total loss. The Fire Marshall’s office has yet to determine the cause of the fire.



“The response from everyone last night shows how great our communities are and that you should be very proud of the emergency responders in your community,” said the Menahga Fire Department in a Facebook post.

Menahga First Responders, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Sebeka Fire Department, Park Rapids Fire Department, Wolf Lake Fire Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office, Tri County Ambulance, Todd Wadena Electric and the City of Menahga Public Works assisted at the scene.