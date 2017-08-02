Building Collapses In Minneapolis, Injuries Unknown
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fire officials are responding to a building collapse in Minneapolis and trying to determine whether anyone is dead.
The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted that one fatality has been reported in Wednesday’s collapse, but fire officials haven’t been able to confirm that death.
Police and firefighters are on the scene at Minnehaha Academy. Authorities say crews are extinguishing a fire and searching for possible victims.
