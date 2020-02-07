Lakeland PBS

Building and Semi-tractor Fire In Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 7 2020

Early Friday morning, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire in the north part of the city located at 4101 Bemidji Ave.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a large amount of smoke exiting the building and a semi-tractor engulfed in flames.

34 firefighters from all four of the Bemidji Fire Stations were on the scene. The fire did cause slight damage but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it’s believed to be an accidental situation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Local Health Officials Discuss Protection Against Coronavirus and Influenza

Bemidji Middle School Hosts 34th Annual Science Fair

United Way Of Bemidji Area Surpasses 2019 Campaign Goal

UPDATE: Suspects Charged In Mahnomen County Shooting

Latest Stories

Lake Bemidji State Park Is Offering Candlelight Ski And Snowshoe Events

Posted on Feb. 7 2020

43 Flu Related Deaths This Year In Minnesota

Posted on Feb. 7 2020

Kris Humphries Coming to Baxter Today for Five Guys Opening

Posted on Feb. 7 2020

Nevis Boys Basketball Faces Off Against Bertha-Hewitt

Posted on Feb. 7 2020

Brainerd Girls Basketball Takes Loss Against Fergus Falls

Posted on Feb. 7 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.