Building and Semi-tractor Fire In Bemidji

Early Friday morning, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire in the north part of the city located at 4101 Bemidji Ave.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a large amount of smoke exiting the building and a semi-tractor engulfed in flames.

34 firefighters from all four of the Bemidji Fire Stations were on the scene. The fire did cause slight damage but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it’s believed to be an accidental situation.

