Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School Board Approves Hybrid Learning Model

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 23 2021

The Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School Board has approved its school to reopen under a modified hybrid learning model that will consist of having 25% of students attend school on different days.

School families will be able to choose between a hybrid learning model or continue to stay in distance learning. Students in the hybrid model will be separated into four cohorts. Cohorts will include up to 50 students and students will attend school one day out of the week. Siblings will be assigned the same day for in-person learning. Cohorts will not be mixed with other cohorts, which the school says will minimize exposure.

Monday will be used as a full distance learning day for the full student body, and food deliveries will also go out on Monday’s as well.

More information can be found on the school’s website.

