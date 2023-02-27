Buffalo, MN Woman Airlifted to Hospital After Snowmobile Crash West of Crosslake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Buffalo, MN woman was airlifted from the scene of a snowmobile crash west of Crosslake on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned that a person was involved in a snowmobile crash on February 25 at approximately 4:24 p.m. The crash happened at Upper Whitefish Lake in Ideal Township.

Upon arriving to the scene of the crash, deputies learned the victim was a 56-year-old woman from Buffalo. The victim was the lone operator and occupant of the snowmobile. The crash caused the victim to go airborne, causing her to sustain injuries.

The victim was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department, Ideal Fire Department, Ideal First Responders, North Memorial Ambulance Service, and North Memorial Aircare all assisted on the scene.

