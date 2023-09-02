Lakeland PBS

Buffalo Man Enters Guilty Plea For 2022 Murder of his Father

Lakeland News — Sep. 1 2023

A 25 year-old Buffalo, Minnesota man filed to enter a guilty please for the 2022 murder of his father. Court documents state Ronald Bzdok will be sentenced to over 25 years in prison for the murder of his father, south of Palisade.

Bzdok is charged with felony second-degree intentional murder for the death of his 62 year-old father at a cabin in Fleming Township. Court documents state Bzdok’s father was the subject of a missing person’s case in Wright County in July, 2022.

Aitkin County Deputies found the victim dead inside a cabin after conducting a search for him. Law Enforcement arrested Bzdok the same day his father was last heard from for driving while intoxicated and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ronald Bzdok’s sentencing hearing is set for October 13th at 9 AM.

