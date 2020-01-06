Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji to Host Family Night
Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji will be hosting family nights where you and your family can enjoy activities like tubing, snowboarding or skiing. The night will include different activity packages which includes rentals, lift ticket and a meal.
Skiing and snowboarding will be from 4-8 p.m. and is $35.00 per participant. Tubing is from 6-8 p.m. and is $22.00 per participant. Tubers must be 42 inches or taller, and adults will have to supervise tubers seven and under.
Family nights will take place on January 10th, 24th and February 7th.
