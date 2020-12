Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji is prepared to open this weekend with limitations. Not all hills will be open, and face coverings must be worn.

No ski bags or backpacks will be allowed inside of the chalet, and you must get ready for activities inside of your vehicle. You can visit their website to find out more on COVID-19 guidelines.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today