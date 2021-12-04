Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji Opening for the Season This Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Every year around this time, many people and families come out to Buena Vista Ski Area north of Bemidji to enjoy some snow filled fun by skiing, tubing and snowboarding down the big ski hills. And this coming weekend, Buena Vista will be opening their doors to the public for the start of the season.

The full chalet will be available to guests, where visitors can purchase season passes, along with the rental shop for equipment, ski shop for apparel, the continental café, and both the bunny hill and the Julia Vista will be open for skiing and snowboarding. For those who enjoy tubing, that will be available closer to Christmas time.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association has not indicated any specific precautions as far as COVID-19. The staff at Buena Vista is taking their own precautions by keeping social distancing and having masks be optional.

More information can be found by visiting bvskiarea.com.

