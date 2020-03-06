Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji Celebrating 70 Years
Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji is celebrating 70 years of being in business with a weekend-long celebration. Attendees can expect to see pictures, scrapbooks, and memorabilia on display in the chalet, as well as a memory wall for people to write down their own memories at Buena Vista. Events this weekend include:
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Spring Break Rail Jam – 1 p.m.
Cake Cutting Ceremony – 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Honor Our Troops
Sunday Sunset Special
For more information, visit https://www.bvskiarea.com/.
