Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji Celebrating 70 Years

Malaak KhattabMar. 5 2020

Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji is celebrating 70 years of being in business with a weekend-long celebration. Attendees can expect to see pictures, scrapbooks, and memorabilia on display in the chalet, as well as a memory wall for people to write down their own memories at Buena Vista. Events this weekend include:

Saturday, March 7, 2020
Spring Break Rail Jam – 1 p.m.
Cake Cutting Ceremony – 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 8, 2020
Honor Our Troops
Sunday Sunset Special

For more information, visit https://www.bvskiarea.com/.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

