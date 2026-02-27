Feb 27, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Budget Forecast for Minnesota Shows Improvement From Earlier Projections

Minnesota Capitol Mn Building Winter Generic 3 Thumbnail

The state Capitol building in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Lakeland News File)

New budget projections from the Minnesota Management and Budget office have the state in the black for the near future.

State budget officials say there will be a $3.7 billion surplus at the end of the current two-year budget cycle, about $1.3 billion higher than estimates from November. The numbers also show a $377 million surplus in the 2028-29 biennium.

State leaders had mixed reactions to the announcement.

“Our disciplined, responsible budgeting has helped [protect] Minnesotans and I look forward to releasing a thoughtful, measured supplemental budget to keep us on that path,” said DFL Gov. Tim Walz in a statement issued today.

“Tax increases on Minnesota families and more government spending should be off the table,” Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth stated, “and our focus should remain on lowering costs on family budgets.”

