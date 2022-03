Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, March 7 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Meet the legend who inspired The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, and on the way to becoming a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and an 8-time GRAMMY winner.