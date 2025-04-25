BSU’s Sophie Groen Named NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year for Women’s Tennis

BSU’s Sophie Groen was recognized as the NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year for Women’s Tennis. The award is given to a student-athlete who participates at their institution for four years and maintains a high academic standing while making a positive impact on their team and university.

The Netherlands native is the number one singles player for the Beavers, but off the court, she holds a 3.48 GPA, serves on the student-athlete advisory committee, and has volunteered her time with several area charities and organizations, including Special Olympics.

She is the first Bemidji State tennis player to receive the award and just the third Beaver to earn it across all sports.