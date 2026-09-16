BSU’s Serratore To Retire Following 2026-27 Men’s Hockey Season, Winter To Succeed Him

Tom Serratore has been at the helm of Bemidji State men’s hockey for the last 25 seasons, but year 26 will be his last. On Wednesday, BSU Director of Athletics Britt Lauritsen announced he will retire at the conclusion of the 2026-27 Beaver Hockey Season and that assistant coach Travis Winter will succeed him in 2027-28.

Serratore took over the program in 2001 following the retirement of the legendary R.H. “Bob” Peters, whom Serratore both played for and coached alongside. Since then, he has amassed 416 career wins, won seven regular season titles and three conference tournaments, was an eight-time conference coach of the year, and led BSU to six NCAA tournament appearances, reaching the Frozen Four in 2009.

In a statement released by the University earlier today, Serratore said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to be entrusted with this program and to work so closely with the players, our alumni, and this Beaver Hockey community. We’ve enjoyed a lot of success here, but it’s the relationships we’ve had over the last 26 years that mean so much to me and my family.”