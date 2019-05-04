BSU’s School of Technology, Arts & Design Holds 5th Annual TAD Talks

Bemidji State University’s 5th annual TAD talks, which took place this past Thursday, featured nine speakers from across the United States. Each presenter talked about their own journey and ideas in the design industry while also giving students in the audience advice after graduation.

TAD Talks is modeled after TED Talks, where people come and share their ideas. Sachel Josefson, an associate professor at BSU’s School of Technology, Arts and Design, says TAD Talks always happens towards the end of the academic year.

“It’s an opportunity to bring the community and the university together and a great learning platform from industry professionals at the top of their field,” Josefson said.