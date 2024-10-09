Oct 9, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
BSU’s Maggie McCarthy Gets 1st Place Finish at Bob Waxlax Cross Country Invite
Bemidji State women’s cross country was at the Bob Waxlax Invitational today in St. Cloud, and junior Maggie McCarthy finished first overall in the 4,000-meter race while setting a new personal record of 14:37.90 in the process. She beat her old record of 15:38.7, set in 2022, by over a minute.
The Beavers had two other top finishers in the 4K: Carol Miller finished in 8th with a time of 15:08.6, and Nadia Vaughn finished just behind her in 9th with 15:22.80. Both times were also personal records for the runners.