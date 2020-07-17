Lakeland PBS

BSU’s International Students and Professors Weigh in on Recent Federal Announcement

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 17 2020

On July 6th, breaking news flooded social media with a press release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE, letting it be known that international students must leave the county if they were fully enrolled in classes that were solely online for the fall 2020 semester.

That announcement did not go through as of Tuesday, July 14th, and international students at Bemidji State University are relieved that being forced out of the country wasn’t their reality. Before ICE backtracked their change in plans on Tuesday, professors at BSU were discussing options for international students to take at least one credit of in-person classes which would allow them to stay in the country.

Destiny Wiggins

