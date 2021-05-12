BSU’s Indigenous Nursing Program Discusses Health Care Issues at Conference
Since 2017, the Niganawenimaanaanig Indigenous Nursing Program at Bemidji State University has been providing support to Indigenous students to increase the graduation rate of them becoming licensed nurses. The program is one of the only Indigenous-specific programs in the nation that supports four-year pre-licensure and RN-BS program nursing students.
Niganawenimaanaanig provides a community of support for Indigenous nursing students (both those enrolled in a tribal nation and descendants), offering social, cultural, academic, and financial support along their academic career.
