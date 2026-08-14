Aug 13, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

BSU’s Caden Bolte Makes D2Football.com’s Elite 100 Watch List

BSU safety Caden Bolte has been named to the D2Football.com’s Elite 100 watch list for the 2026 season.

The senior defensive back led the Beaver defense with 65 total tackles last season, 5.5 tackles for loss, one interception, a forced fumble, and a safety. The Elite 100 watch list is selected by the staff of D2football.com with input from numerous sitting head coaches and a professional football scout.

Bemidji State football begins their season Thursday, Aug. 27 at home against Michigan Tech. Kick off is 6 p.m.

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