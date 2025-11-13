BSU’s Barthelt Repeats as NSIC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year

For the second consecutive season, BSU’s Katrina Barthelt is the NSIC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year. She’s just the fourth repeat winner in conference history and the second in program history.

The senior captain tallied a career-high 13 goals and 32 points, the most in the NSIC this year. It also marks the 10th 30-point season posted by a Beaver.

Eight Bemidji State players in total earned all-conference honors, tied for the most in all-time with the 2022 BSU women’s soccer team. They are: