Nov 13, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

BSU’s Barthelt Repeats as NSIC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year

For the second consecutive season, BSU’s Katrina Barthelt is the NSIC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year. She’s just the fourth repeat winner in conference history and the second in program history.

The senior captain tallied a career-high 13 goals and 32 points, the most in the NSIC this year. It also marks the 10th 30-point season posted by a Beaver.

Eight Bemidji State players in total earned all-conference honors, tied for the most in all-time with the 2022 BSU women’s soccer team. They are:

  • Katrina Barthelt, F – 1st Team
  • Emma Huelsnitz, M/D – 1st Team
  • Sonia Alfieri, GK2nd Team
  • Madeline Davey, F/D2nd Team
  • Julia Freed, D2nd Team
  • Megan Ko, D2nd Team
  • Maggie Kramer, D2nd Team
  • Ella Wade, M2nd Team

