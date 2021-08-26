BSU’s American Indian Resource Center Hosts Annual Day of Welcome

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University hosted their Annual Day of Welcome on Wednesday at the American Indian Resource Center. The event was a chance to greet students and staff as the new semester starts.

The Day of Welcome began with prayers and songs and also provided food for those in attendance. Today’s event was at BSU, but there was a similar event held Tuesday for Northwest Technical College students.

The AIRC supports students by connecting them to local resources and opportunities.

