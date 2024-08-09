BSU Women’s Volleyball Picked to Finish 11th in Conference

The NSIC Women’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll was released Thursday, where Bemidji State was picked to finish 11th overall, their highest ranking since 2009 when they were also ranked 11th.

The Beavers are coming off their best season since 2010, going 10-16 overall thanks in large part to a 6-6 start, also a team best since 2010 when they started 8-3.

In the poll, Bemidji State garnered 67 points, the most by them since the the NSIC began the poll back in 2002. Wayne State was picked to finish first, followed by Concordia-St. Paul and St. Cloud State