BSU Women’s Track & Field Keeps Improving Ahead of 2025 NSIC Outdoor Championships

Bemidji State women’s track and field has seen a number of athletes top the podiums in 2025. The Beavers began the season by winning the Battle for the Paddle indoor meet in St. Cloud.

On Thursday, they head to the University of Minnesota Duluth for the NSIC Outdoor Championships with one goal in mind—to continue improving themselves all the way to the finish line.

After the departure of Mary Goodwin, the most decorated distance runner in BSU history, Maggie McCarthy has stepped into the spotlight in her junior season, becoming the team leader in the 1500m run, 3000m steeplechase, and 5000m run. She has finished in the top five 11 times across those and other events, including three first-place and three second-place finishes.

“I’d say my goals are really conference based this year, just looking forward to the end of the season and working up to that,” said McCarthy. “With steeplechase, I really focused on that this year. I had some good [personal records], and it’s great being with the team and being able to [see] all of us succeeding. Yeah, really happy with how it’s gone so far.”

Mille Røsæg, a sophomore from Norway, made her way onto the BSU scene as a sprinter, but this year she became a multi-event athlete and will compete in the heptathlon at the NSIC Championships. The heptathlon is widely considered the ultimate all-around test of a track-and-field athlete because of its combination of running, jumping, and throwing events, something Røsæg has enjoyed preparing for.

“When you start something, there’s a lot of personal records coming in so that has been a fun part of it, chasing those results,” she said. “My technical skills have been the hardest part about it, but I think just the combination that I have of being tall, having strength, and being a generally good sprinter has helped me.”

Zayda Priebe, a junior thrower, has dominated the discus ring this season with four first-place finishes. Last year, she set the school record in the discus throw with 149′ 8″ throw and this year broke her own record, topping out at 155′ 6″. It’s a mark she hopes to improve on.

“I would love to love here with [a 61-meter throw], which is 200 feet,” Priebe said of leaving her mark on the program. “I just came in here wanting to have a good time, doing the thing I love most, and so far, the last three years for me have been really successful. I’m really looking forward to fun competition this weekend, really good athletes, and to feel my best and just have a good time.”

The championships begin Thursday, May 8th with the combined events. Friday, May 9th is when the sprints and the field event start, and they’ll finish the finals on Saturday, May 10th.