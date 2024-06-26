Jun 26, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Tennis Signs 4 Student-Athletes for 2024 Season

Bemidji State women’s tennis announced they’ve signed four student-athletes for the upcoming 2024 season, including two local names.

Lauren Rutten from Staples-Motley joins the Beavers as a six-year letter winner, amassing 125 number one singles wins and placing third overall in the 2023 individual Class A state tournament. Also from the area is Britney Schommer of Pierz, who was also a six-year letter winner as well as a three-time all-conference and two-time all-section selection.

In addition to Rutten and Schommer, BSU adds Jalyn Halverson from Alexandria and Julia Lindseth from Rock Ridge.

