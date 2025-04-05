BSU Women’s Tennis Falls 5-2 to Minnesota State at Home

BSU women’s tennis was at the Gillett Wellness Center on Friday hosting Minnesota State. The Beavers were winners of their previous two matches and were trying to make it three in a row.

Bemidji State fell to Minnesota State 5-2, ending their string of wins. The Beavers are now 2-4 in conference play and 6-7 overall. They have a chance to hop back on the win train on Saturday with a home match versus Winona State.