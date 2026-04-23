BSU Women’s Tennis Back At NSIC Tournament For First Time Since 2021

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky, other times it’s better to be good, but most times it’s nice to be both. BSU Women’s Tennis is the NSIC tournament for the first time since 2021 after putting together their best start to a season in program history while also catching a few breaks.

First, Bemidji State won a protested match they originally lost to Winona State in which the Warriors used a player illegally. That win helped bump them to a 7th place finish in conference and because Jamestown, who finished 5th, is still in their probationary period, the Beavers snuck into the 6th and final playoff spot.

But regardless of how they got there, they’re just excited for the opportunity to keep growing the program.

“It feels great,” said sophomore Mia Leshem, who plays at number one singles. “It definitely comes with challenges, moving up to the [top spot], but going in the playoffs with the team, it’s fantastic. Especially with the two new freshmen and getting that experience. I mean, for me the playoffs is a new experience so I’m super excited.”

“It’s really good,” added freshman Paula Garcia Acebal, who plays at number two singles. “I’m proud, but we need to finish the season (strong) this weekend. Obviously it’s going to be hard, but we did so good in all the season and I’m so happy to help this team.”

Bemidji State won 10-matches this year, the most since 2018 when they went 11-7. They will play Sioux Falls in the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals Friday, April 24th at 4:30PM. The Cougars beat the Beavers 7-0 in their match during the regular season.