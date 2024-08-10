BSU Women’s Soccer’s Stocke, Barthelt Named as Captains for 2024

Bemidji State women’s head soccer coach Jim Stone has announced who will be leading the team onto the pitch this fall.

Senior Maria Stocke and junior Katrina Barthelt have been selected to captain the 2024 Beavers, who are looking to qualify for their third consecutive NCAA tournament.

Stocke captained for BSU last season, earning all-region and all-NSIC first team accolades, while Barthelt will be captaining for the first time after leading the team in goals and the conference in game winners.