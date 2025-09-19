BSU Women’s Soccer Wins 1-0 Over Sioux Falls at Home

BSU women’s soccer notched their first conference win of the season on Friday, beating SMSU 3-1, and they hosted NSIC foe Sioux Falls on Sunday.

In the 60th minute, it was still 0-0 when Megan Ko’s corner kick went off the head of Maggie Kramer and then Katrina Barthelt’s head, netting Barthelt her fourth goal of the season. That was enough, as Bemidji State won 1-0 over Sioux Falls.

Since losing the season opener, the Beavers have won four straight and are 2-0 in conference play.