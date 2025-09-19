Sep 22, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Soccer Wins 1-0 Over Sioux Falls at Home

BSU women’s soccer notched their first conference win of the season on Friday, beating SMSU 3-1, and they hosted NSIC foe Sioux Falls on Sunday.

In the 60th minute, it was still 0-0 when Megan Ko’s corner kick went off the head of Maggie Kramer and then Katrina Barthelt’s head, netting Barthelt her fourth goal of the season. That was enough, as Bemidji State won 1-0 over Sioux Falls.

Since losing the season opener, the Beavers have won four straight and are 2-0 in conference play.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Brainerd Warriors Football Generic Helmet sqk

09-19-2025

Sports

Brainerd Football Handed 1st Loss of Season by Sartell at Homecoming

blackduck drakes football generic thumbnail

09-19-2025

Sports

Blackduck Football Falls to Cook County at Home

bsu women's soccer 2025 home opener

09-19-2025

Sports

BSU Women’s Soccer Gets 3-1 Win Over SMSU in Home Opener

BSU Beavers Volleyball Generic new logo sqk

09-19-2025

Sports

BSU Women’s Volleyball Swept by SMSU in NSIC & Home Opener