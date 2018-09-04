BSU Women’s Soccer Striving to Win the Conference
Last year, the Bemidji State women’s soccer team had a season to remember, finishing the regular season unbeaten and earning their first-ever bid to the NCAA Tournament. Sports Director AJ Feldman has more on how the Beavers are looking to raise the bar once again.
The Beavers kicked off their season with a win last week against Oklahoma Baptist and begin conference play with their home opener on Wednesday against Minnesota Crookston.
