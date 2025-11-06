BSU Women’s Soccer Shuts Out UMD 2-0 to End Regular Season

Heading into the final game of the regular season, Bemidji State women’s soccer was on a six-game winning streak, and the Beavers were unbeaten in their last 10. They secured a first-round home game in the NSIC tournament this past Sunday and are now fifth in the latest regional rankings, where the top eight teams get an NCAA tournament bid.

On Thursday night, the only thing left for BSU to do was beat their rival, Minnesota Duluth. The Beavs beat the Bulldogs 3-1 in a non-conference showdown in September.

Bemidji State beat UMD 2-0, with Katrina Barthelt getting her conference-leading 13th goal and Kenzie Harer earning her fourth of the season. They finish the season 13-2-3 and 11-1-3 in conference.

BSU also secured the 2-seed in the NSIC tourney, and it looks as though they’ll be hosting Northern State in that first-round game on Monday, time still TBD.