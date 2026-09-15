Sep 14, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Soccer Puts Up 3 Goals in Win Over SMSU

BSU women’s soccer was at Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday, where they were coming off a draw at Sioux Falls on Friday.

In the second half, a PK from Megan Ko gave the Beavers the 1-0 lead. A little later, a header from Gracie Waters made it 2-0 Bemidji State, and in the final minutes of the match, Meredith Paar put BSU up 3-0 to seal the game.

The Beavers have now extended their unbeaten streak on the Mustangs to 12 in a row.

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