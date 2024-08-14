BSU Women’s Soccer Picked to Finish 3rd in NSIC

The two-time defending NSIC Tournament champion BSU women’s soccer team was picked to finish third in the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll.

The Beavers finished the regular season fourth in the NSIC in 2023 and second in 2022, but rallied to win the conference tournament and an automatic bid to the NCAA tourney both years.

Individual preseason accolades were also released, with senior Maria Stocke selected as the Beavers’ Offensive Player to Watch for the second straight season. Emma Huelsnitz was tabbed BSU’s Defensive Player to Watch.

In the poll, Minnesota State was picked to finish first for the seventh consecutive year. The prior six times they have finished the regular season as the top season just once, the same number as Bemidji State in that same time frame.