Aug 14, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Soccer Picked to Finish 3rd in NSIC

The two-time defending NSIC Tournament champion BSU women’s soccer team was picked to finish third in the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll.

The Beavers finished the regular season fourth in the NSIC in 2023 and second in 2022, but rallied to win the conference tournament and an automatic bid to the NCAA tourney both years.

Individual preseason accolades were also released, with senior Maria Stocke selected as the Beavers’ Offensive Player to Watch for the second straight season. Emma Huelsnitz was tabbed BSU’s Defensive Player to Watch.

In the poll, Minnesota State was picked to finish first for the seventh consecutive year. The prior six times they have finished the regular season as the top season just once, the same number as Bemidji State in that same time frame.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Brainerd Warrior Football Aims to Build Off 2023 Success

Sports

Vikings Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy to Miss Season Following Right Knee Surgery to Repair Torn Meniscus

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Returns Young Talent, Veteran Leaders

Sports

Vikings QB McCarthy Needs Surgery on Meniscus Tear in Right Knee, a Big Setback in Rookie’s Progress