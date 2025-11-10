BSU Women’s Soccer Knocks Off Northern State in NSIC Tourney Quarterfinals

September 28 was the last time BSU women’s soccer lost a match, and since then, they’ve played 11 games and won seven straight heading into the postseason, which started Monday. 2-seed Bemidji State was hosting 7-seed Northern State in the NSIC quarterfinals, with the winner heading to Mankato for the smis.

Sophomore forward Madisen Fritel gave the Beavers a 1-0 lead just 30 seconds into the game, and in the middle of the second half, Megan Ko was looking for someone to pass to but decided to make the shot herself. The junior captain’s first goal of the season was the nail in the coffin, as BSU knocked off Northern State to advance in the conference playoffs.

“It was awesome,” said Fritel after the game. “Just like a good confidence boost—like, get a goal right away, puts in a good place. You just have to play good the rest of the game. I mean, they’re a great team, so we have to defend strong. We committed to defending, so I think that’s how we were able to shut them out.”

“Yeah, it was an awesome feeling,” Ko agreed. “We’d been working hard for our all game and just to get another one and kind of solidify our lead was just great.”

Of her goal, Ko said, “I was looking for a pass. I wasn’t expecting to take it myself, but I saw an opportunity. I took it and I’m just glad I hit the back of the net.”

In what will be a rematch from the NSIC semifinals two years ago, BSU will play 3-seed St. Cloud State on Friday in Mankato. The Beavers upset the Huskies 2-0 in that game, and they beat them earlier this season as well 2-1.