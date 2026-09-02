Aug 31, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Soccer Holds On To Beat Northwestern Missouri 2-1

In Friday night’s season opener, the BSU women’s soccer team didn’t score a goal, but they also neither won nor lost, instead tying Missouri Western State 0-0. On Sunday, they would remedy both the scoring and winless problems against Northwestern Missouri State.

In the first half, a penalty kick from Ella Wade gave the Beavers their first goal of the season, while a PK from the Bearcats’ Ximena Arnau knotted the match at 1-1. In the first minute of the second half, Madeline Davey put it in the back of the net to make it 2-1.

BSU held on the rest of the way to beat Northwestern Missouri. They’ll hit the road to play Grand Valley State for their final non-conference match and then won’t play at home again until Friday, Sep. 18, when they host Wayne State.

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