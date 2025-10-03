Oct 3, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Soccer Holds On for 1-0 Victory Over UMary

Bemidji State women’s soccer began NSIC play two weeks ago by getting a sweep at home and outscoring their opponents 4-1. But last weekend was less kind to the Lady Beavers, who were unable to score a single goal in two road games despite outshooting their opponents 29-15, earning them a tie and a loss in the process.

BSU was hoping home field was the medicine the needed to put some balls in the net and back in the win column. They hosted UMary on Friday.

In the 35th minute, BSU’s Maggie Kramer connected with the first goal of her career, and that was all the Beavs needed, winning 1-0 over UMary. They improve to 3-1-1 in conference play and 5-2-1 overall.

Bemidji State will play Minot State at home on Sunday, October 5.

