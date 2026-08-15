BSU Women’s Soccer Has Big Shoes To Fill In 2026

Practice got underway this week for the 31st season of BSU Women’s Soccer. The Beavers had a heartbreaking finish for the 30th edition, falling 1-nothing in overtime of the first round of the NCAA playoffs, but team #31 is ready to kick the next 30 years off right.

“It’s a new season, a new start, but I also think it makes us hungry for more,” said junior forward Madisen Fritel “We made it so far, so we just want to continue to do that and just be better.”

The Beavers graduated eight seniors, including two-time NSIC Offensive Player of the Year and 2025 Central Region Player of the Year Katrina Barthelt, who accounted for 13 of the team’s 38 goals last season.

“We have a lot we can build off of her,” said Fritel. “Just taking what we know from her and working together. We have a great forward line up that pushes each other to be better. So I think that we’re all capable of being able to score goals.”

“We’ll probably be a little bit more scoring by committee, but I think I think the committee can be really good,” said head coach Jim Stone. “I think, Maddie Fritel is going to be a huge piece of that. The good news is that she doesn’t have to be Katrina, she can be Maddie Fritel. And and if she does that really well, that’s going to do a lot of great things for us because she’s a she’s a high level player.”

Another important part of the Beavers offense was, counterintuitively, defensive midfielder Ella Wade, who had two goals and five assists, several of which came from set pieces.

“We were really good with corner [kicks] last year,” said Wade. “Free kicks, we’re going to try and step up, but those are moments where you should definitely be able to capitalize and get goals and assists from those moments.”

Coach Stone also likes her ability on the defensive side of the ball.

“She’s really good on the ball, but she’s really good off it,” he said. “She’s just got a great anticipation defensively and she’s just got a little bit better every single year and she’s playing at a really high level right now.”

She’ll help anchor a defense that only allowed 11 goals and had 12 shutouts last year. And while Bemidji State did graduate starting goaltender Sonja Alfieri, they return junior Rozlyn Buettner, who owns two of those shutouts in her three matches started.

“I think her confidence is growing through some of those experiences, and I think Roz has done a really good job of gradually growing into it,” said Stone. “I think she’s ready for some big moments right now.”

“It’s just about younger players stepping into bigger shoes,” said Buettner. “I feel like this year, more than any other year I’ve been here, we have a lot more shoes to fill, but I think we have a lot of players who can step up.”

Some of those players are rising underclassmen, but some will come from the Beavers class of 13 incoming freshmen, who account for over 1/3 of the roster.

“They’re very talented,” said Wade. “There’s a lot of them, but I think they’re going to be a really good addition to the team.”

“We’ve been really pleased with this freshman class,” added Stone. “I think it’s going to be one that really puts their stamp into this program, both this year, but also into the future.”

Coach Stone also described this team as “unified” and is looking forward to seeing how that plays out on the pitch. The Beavers have three exhibitions before opening the season at home August 28th against Missouri Western State.